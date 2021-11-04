Posted: Nov 04, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 1:21 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was in court on Thursday answering to a felony burglary. Jennifer Chapman was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse after being arrested in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a burglary incident in Bartlesville on Thursday morning. Chapman allegedly threw a shoe at the front door of the residence and broke the glass to enter the home. She allegedly took a pair of shorts and wallet from inside.

The victim had to physically remove Chapman from the residence. It is reported that the defendant spat in the victim’s face. She then stole a bicycle from behind the residence and began riding it home.

Chapman claims she had permission to be at the house. Bond was set at $30,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.