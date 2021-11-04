Posted: Nov 04, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Nov 04, 2021 1:57 PM

Family and friends remember the life of a dedicated servant in Bartlesville.

Memorial services were held for former Bartlesville Mayor and Council Member Ted Lockin on Thursday afternoon in the Bartlesville Community Center's Community Hall. Lockin passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday morning at Green Country Village in Bartlesville.

Officiant Stephen Colaw says Lockin was service minded. Colaw says Lockin took pride in serving the Bartlesville community. He says Lockin continued to do what he could to help wherever he was needed even after he retired.

Lockin was born on Dec. 16, 1931, in Cherokee, Iowa, to Wayne Raymond Lockin and Leona May (Brooks) Lockin, and was raised in Clarinda, Iowa. He attended Northwestern Missouri State College where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business and Economics. From there, Lockin went to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa where he earned his Master's in Business.

In the United States Navy, Lockin served during the Korean Conflict from January 1951 until he received his Honorable Discharge on Nov. 2, 1954.

Lockin married Anna Maxine Dillon on Aug. 24, 1951, in Clarinda, Iowa. They made their home in Maryville, Missouri, Des Moines, Iowa, and Overland Park, Kansas, before coming to Bartlesville in 1970.

In life, Lockin was employed with Phillips Petroleum Company in various management positions for 30 years until his retirement. Lockin was the manager of the Credit Card Division and was responsible for the Downstream PC Development activity. He was later the co-owner in the business of Premier Motors in Bartlesville with his daughter Ann and son-in-law, Craig.

Lockin (pictured right) served as a Bartlesville City Council member representing Ward 1 from 1997 to 2005, and again from May 2011 to December 2016. He also served as Vice Mayor from 1998 to 1999 and as Mayor from 2000 to 2005.

Staying involved in Bartlesville meant a lot to Lockin, who was a member of the Bartlesville Rotary Club, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, and the American Legion. Lockin served the City of Bartlesville on the Water Resources Committee, Adams Municipal Golf Course Committee, Bartlesville History Museum Board, and the Mayors Committee on Concerns for the Disabled.

Lockin is survived by his wife, Maxine of Bartlesville, three children, Doug Lockin and wife Patricia of Houston, Texas, Ann Lockin Hacker and husband Craig of Ramona, and Linda Lockin Ricks and husband Charles of Broken Arrow, seven grandchildren, Celeste Lockin Chumlea and husband Grant, Julia Lockin, Chris Hacker, Darren Hacker and wife Elise, Lisa Hacker White and husband Joe, Angela Ricks Mayes and husband Bryce, and Laura Ricks Fincher and husband Matt, and sever great grandchildren, Weston Chumlea, Josephine Chumlea, Julian Hacker, Zoey Hacker, Mikah Hacker, Titan Hacker and Gage Hacker. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a son, Steven Lockin in 2012.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established and those who wish may send their contributions to The Journey Home, 900 NE Washington Boulevard, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, 74006.