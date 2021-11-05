Posted: Nov 05, 2021 11:29 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 11:29 AM

Ty Loftis

Initial and continued unemployment claims continue to decline across the State of Oklahoma, this according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Employment Security Commissioner Shelley Zumwalt talks about the decrease:

“Oklahoma is continuing to see economic growth and recovery with the unemployment rate at pre-pandemic levels and more than 13,000 jobs added in the month of September.”

The Oklahoma Unemployment Security Commission reminds those seeking claims to be aware that not returning to work when being recalled could lead to a disqualification of unemployment benefits.