Posted: Nov 05, 2021 11:42 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 11:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Attorney General John O'Connor joins 20 Attorneys General from across the country in challenging the Biden Administration's mandatory vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

If they can get multiple states to come together, O'Connor believes that they would be able to curtail the federal control on state and individual rights. O'Connor says he hopes other states will join in taking this issue to court so they can stop forced vaccinations. He says the Biden Administration took a sinister approach to this issue by threatening to take people's jobs away.

To O'Connor, it is as if the Biden Administration is pistol whipping Oklahomans. O'Connor says the pistol is private employers. He says Biden is getting private employers to do his dirty work.

O'Connor says there could be a public health care crisis when we lose 10 to 20-percent of our health care workers because of the mandate. He says it will impact hospitals, clinics, in emergency rooms and in nursing homes. He adds that a national security crisis may loom on the horizon as well if we lose great military service members because of the vaccine.

As American's are forced out of their jobs, O'Connor says he would expect the Biden Administration will decide that they need to roll out another $4 trillion to the American people who they put out of work. O'Connor says he has no idea how they would pay that money back. He says he does know that people want to keep their jobs, which is why he is against Biden's "bad public policy."

Private employers are asked to wait and give the Attorneys General a chance before they impose these choices on their employees. O'Connor asks private employers to construe the exemptions broadly. He says they should do this in order make the exemptions for getting the vaccine mean something.

O'Connor says Biden does not have the authority to infringe on an individual's freedom to make healthcare decisions for themselves and their families. He says Biden's actions are unconstitutional.

Restoring America to its grounding will start in Oklahoma in O'Connor's sight. O'Connor says it is a great place to start. He says they will fight until the fight is over as they look to take this matter to the U.S. Supreme Court. The goal is to get a decision that tells Biden that he can't decide to make health care decisions for us by mandating it without even a vote from Congress or decision of the people.

O'Connor says people are outraged and afraid. He says they have to make a difficult choice that may put them in a precarious financial position.

The letter was sent by the Attorneys General for Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

O'Connor says America was formed on the basis that the individual has freedoms. He says rights reside in the people, not in a governmental entity.

Photo courtesy: News on 6