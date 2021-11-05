Posted: Nov 05, 2021 11:47 AMUpdated: Nov 05, 2021 12:57 PM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin joined us for a podcast on Friday.

Mullin talked about being on the House Energy Committee and how the Biden policies are affecting oil and gas producing states like Oklahoma.

The congressman quickly turned to the president's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and his oppostition to it.

Mullin welcomes the opportunity to represent Bartlesville and Washington County through congressional redistricting. He says he is here often to visit friends, including his old college roomate, and he looks forward to being more closley involved with Phillips 66 and Conoco Phillips.

Lastly, Congressman Mullin revisited his mission to Afghansitan to rescue American citizens left behind. Mulllin not only recapped what he told Brett Baier on FOX NEWS a few weeks ago, but he gives us an update on the efforts to continue getting those people out. He even talks about how he thinks our own governmant may be working against the efforts including one attempted rescue with heartbreaking results.