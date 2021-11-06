Posted: Nov 06, 2021 9:29 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2021 9:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old nonverbal autistic boy.

Koda Storm Featherly was last seen on Saturday afternoon at the downtown Homeland store with an unknown boy. Featherly's cell phone was located about one hour later in Robinwood Park.

Featherly is six-feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes. He is wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Call the Bartlesville Police Department at 918.338.4001 if you have seen Featherly.