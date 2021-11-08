Posted: Nov 08, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Nov 08, 2021 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds is the designated staging area that the county will use should a natural disaster impact the county. At the moment, there is no generator at the Agriculture Building or Women's Building to generate power should the power be out after the catastrophic event moved through. That is why District One Commissioner Randall Jones feels as though it is important to acquire that equipment.

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts recommended coordinating with PSO and see if they would be willing to assist in the project, as that is their staging area as well.