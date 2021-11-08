Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Nov 08, 2021

Osage County Sees Slight Rise in COVID Cases

Ty Loftis

COVID-19 cases have been on a steady decline across Osage County since August. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney reported a slight increase from the Osage County Health Department, but noted there is nothing to be alarmed at.

 

The Osage County Health Department will continue to supply the Board with updates on a weekly basis.


