Posted: Nov 09, 2021 5:26 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 5:26 AM

Tom Davis/ OKEnergyToday.com

A report by HuffPost says Oklahoma Natural Gas wants to charge customers who switch to electric stoves and heating systems a nearly $1,400 “exit fee” to disconnect gas service.

The report suggests if it’s allowed by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, a proposal being heard by an Administrative Law Judge, it might set a precedent to lock millions of Americans into fossil fuel use for decades to come. The proposal is also part of ONG’s effort to sell off the debt it incurred during the historic cold snap last February when gas prices soared.