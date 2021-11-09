Posted: Nov 09, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Assistant Principal Chief for the Osage Nation has announced he will be retiring when his term expires in 2022. Raymond Redcorn, who was elected to office in 2006, recently released a statement to the Osage News saying this has been a great experience:

“For the last 15 years, I have served in both the Legislative and Executive branches of Osage government. It has been a rewarding experience. I’ve told many that in 2006, nothing seemed more interesting than to build a body of law for an emerging democracy.”

Redcorn was elected to the First Osage Congress in 2006 and re-elected in 2010. He ran for Assistant Principal Chief in 2014 and won. Redcorn was re-elected to the position in 2018. Redcorn, who is 65, will step down in June.