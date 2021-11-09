Posted: Nov 09, 2021 11:33 AMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

On the Rock Ministries is preparing for its Appreciation Dinner and Festival scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6:00 p.m.

Dinner will be provided by Shorties Grille and Dink's. You may wear casual attire to the event.

You will have a chance to see the transformed campus for yourself while enjoying hot chocolate, fried pies and much more.

On the Rock Ministries is located at 122 S. Park Street in Bartlesville.

To RSVP, call 918.336.2636, or send an email to staff@rockbville.org.