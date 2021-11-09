Posted: Nov 09, 2021 12:25 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 12:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Proposed redistricting maps may be approved during a special House session next week.

House District 11 Representative Wendi Stearman says proposed redistricting maps will be considered during a special session next week. Stearman says the House is responsible for drawing the lines for all 101 House districts in Oklahoma, as well as the five Congressional districts.

Stearman says the new district lines will take effect in 2022 once the new lines are approved. She says any elections beginning with January 2022 will fall inside of the new district lines.

According to 2020 Census data, House District 11 grew by approximately 2,000 people. Despite residential growth, Stearman says a conservative chunk of Rogers County has been lost in her district. She added that her district will lose some of Bartlesville as well, but she will pick up Ramona and Skiatook.

House District 36 has been removed. Stearman says that was Rep. Sean Roberts' (R-Hominy) district. She says districts such as hers are absorbing the old District 36.

Roberts' district is moving into the Oklahoma City area. Stearman says OKC and Tulsa saw major growth in the Census. She says it is this growth that has created a new seat in both OKC and Tulsa.

Congressional districts have drastically changed in Washington County. Stearman says Congressman Markwayne Mullin may soon represent Washington County from Congressional District 2 as opposed to Congressman Kevin Hern from District 1. She says Census participation has played a role in this as 27-percent of people in District 2 replied to the Census while 67-percent of the Tulsa area responded to the Census, making an impact on District 1.

Stearman says she has expressed her concerns about the Census as anyone can fill it out whether they are a legal citizen or not. She says she spoke with Rep. Hern about it who told her that former President Donald Trump tried to change who could take the Census.

There will soon be a vote to accept the current maps or reject them.

This presentation by Rep. Stearman was heard during a town hall meeting at Crossing 2nd in downtown Bartlesville on Monday evening.

More on the House Redistricting process can be viewed here.