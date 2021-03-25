Posted: Nov 09, 2021 1:03 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 1:06 PM

Max Gross

First degree manslaughter charges were filed against Athine Henderson at the Washington County Courthouse. It is alleged that Henderson is responsible for the death of Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis in late March. Henderson was arraigned over video conference from the Osage County jail on Tuesday.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Henderson was resisting officers at the Washington County Detention Center after being arrested on drug trafficking charges. Deputy Davis was one of four officers who struggled to force Henderson into a holding cell. The affidavit further says that Henderson stated officers would have to kill him before he went into a holding cell. Davis and other officers took Henderson to the ground as a part of the struggle.

Davis was taken to the hospital after the altercation. He later died due to the physical exertion from restraining Henderson. Washington County district attorney Kevin Buchanan explains why the case is being prosecuted as manslaughter.

Bond remains set at $500,000 in the aggregate for Henderson’s two pending cases. He is set to return to court on November 19. Henderson remains in custody at the Osage County Jail. Buchanan says it was in the best interest to hold Henderson elsewhere.

It was announced during a hearing in March that Henderson was a suspect in the death that occurred at the Washington County Jail. Since then, an extensive investigation has been ongoing. If convicted Henderson could face between four years to life in prison on this charge alone. Buchanan also said that based on the defendant’s criminal history the lowest sentence he could receive if convicted is 20 years in prison.