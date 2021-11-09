Posted: Nov 09, 2021 8:19 PMUpdated: Nov 09, 2021 8:36 PM

Garrett Giles

Citizens in the Town of Copan elect a new trustee.

Voters elected Eric Mumma over Jeffery Roe on Tuesday, Nov. 9, to serve on the Board of Trustees in Copan.

Mumma received just over 65-percent of the vote or 45 votes on election day compared to Roe's 24 votes, which was barely below 35-percent of the votes cast.

As a result of this election, Mumma will serve the unexpired term for Office 5.

In total, 69 votes were cast in Copan on election day. No absentee or early ballots were cast.

Below is a look at the result from the Oklahoma State Election Board.