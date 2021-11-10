Posted: Nov 10, 2021 9:16 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Public Library will host a Smoking Cessation class beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18. The class is free and open to the public and will be held in the library's upstairs meeting room, 600 S. Johnstone Ave. in downtown Bartlesville.

"We hope anyone who is interested in this topic can join us for a discussion about tobacco cessation as Melissa Tibbets from Ascension St. John Jane Phillips leads us with knowledge on this subject," Library Literacy Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw. "This will be an excellent resource in learning how smoking affects health and how to discover the benefits of quitting, explore motivations for quitting, and learn about tools and programs that can help you manage the challenges of quitting."

Tibbets is a Respiratory Therapy Manager at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. For more information, contact Kerr-McGraw at 918.338.4179

To learn more about the local effort, contact Karen Kerr-McGraw at literacy@cityofbartlesville.org or 918.338.4179.