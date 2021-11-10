Posted: Nov 10, 2021 10:13 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 10:52 AM

The voter-approved Sooner Pool Expansion Project is set to begin on Monday in Bartlesville.

Director of Engineering Micah Siemers says this is a discretionary project included on the 2013 Half-cent Sales Tax extension ballot. He says the expansion involves the construction of two 45-foot slides, group shelters and other general improvements to the existing Sooner Pool facilities located in Sooner Park, 420 S.E. Madison Boulevard.

A pre-construction meeting for the project was held last week. Siemers says they set the official start date as Nov. 15 during the meeting. He says the target date for completion is July 5.

It is anticipated that the pool will open for the summer season as it normally does in May, as the new elements of the project will be constructed adjacent to existing pool deck so work will be ongoing as they approach the July 5 deadline.

The project overall, which includes a resurfacing of the pool, is expected to cost approximately $2.8 million. Funding resources include voter-approved Half-cent Capital Improvement Project Sales Tax and General Obligation Bond funds (for the parking lot repair portion.

Siemers says contract crews will begin work on the parking lot in the pool area in the first leg of the project, then move toward the slides, tower and concrete deck installation.

Photo courtesy: City Beat