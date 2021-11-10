Posted: Nov 10, 2021 11:23 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 11:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union donates $5,000 to the Salvation Army of Bartlesville.

Members of Truity Credit Union presented a check to the Salvation Army of Bartlesville at the Citadel, 101, N. Bucy Avenue, on Tuesday as part of Truity's Thankful Tuesday Campaign. Citizens in Washington and Osage counties benefit from the Salvation Army of Bartlesville's programs.

Photo courtesy: Salvation Army of Bartlesville.