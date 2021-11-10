Posted: Nov 10, 2021 11:32 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 12:43 PM

Garrett Giles

United States Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford honors the sacrifice of service men and women ahead of Veterans Day.

In a statement, Sen. Lankford said:

“The price of freedom is never free. Our veterans guard our freedoms in ways most Americans will never understand. Anywhere you travel in Oklahoma, you will find gratitude for the women and men who wore the cloth of our nation. This Veterans Day, we pause and say thank you to our veterans and remember our Gold Star families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. We enjoy our freedoms and security because of their bravery and their service.”

On Wednesday morning, Sen. Lankford attended and provided remarks at the highway dedication ceremony for fallen Owasso hero TSgt Marshal Roberts. TSgt Roberts was killed in action during a rocket attack in Iraq while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve on March 11, 2020.

Rep. Hern also attended the dedication ceremony. In a statement, Hern said:

"We'll never forget [Sgt. Roberts] service to all Americans - and now his name will be forever etched into our community with the T. Sgt. Marshal D. Roberts Memorial Highway."

Last week, Lankford announced a TRICARE win for veterans and active duty service members with CVS rejoining the TRICARE network for prescription drugs. This came after Lankford worked with DoD to expand electronic submission capabilities and make the process more efficient for veterans. Veterans and service members can contact Lankford’s office for assistance with casework at 918.581.7651.

Photo courtesy: Sen. Lankford