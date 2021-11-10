News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 11:42 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 11:42 AM
Pawhuska Schools to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month
Ty Loftis
Pawhuska Schools will be celebrating Native American Heritage month next Wednesday with two exhibition style dances. Families and students are welcome to be a part of the celebration.
The first session will take place at the Indian Camp and Elementary School at 9 a.m., while the other session begins at 1 p.m. for middle and high school students. For children wishing to dance, permission slips are available at school and must be returned by Friday.
