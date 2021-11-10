Posted: Nov 10, 2021 11:42 AMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 11:42 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Schools will be celebrating Native American Heritage month next Wednesday with two exhibition style dances. Families and students are welcome to be a part of the celebration.

The first session will take place at the Indian Camp and Elementary School at 9 a.m., while the other session begins at 1 p.m. for middle and high school students. For children wishing to dance, permission slips are available at school and must be returned by Friday.