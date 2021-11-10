Posted: Nov 10, 2021 2:02 PMUpdated: Nov 10, 2021 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools (CPS) moves to distance learning on Thursday.

According to Superintendent Chris Smith in a letter to parents, CPS has five staff members that are out with COVID-19 symptoms. Smith says three staff members have tested positive. He says two are still awaiting results.

This has left CPS with a staffing shortage. Smith says they feel it is in the best interest of their students and staff members to use two virtual days to allow time for deep cleaning and fogging in all classrooms, bathrooms, gyms, and all other areas of Copan Public Schools.

Smith says their number one priority is to keep students safe at school and help keep families safe at home. He says they hope to use the next two days to allow time for their teachers to return healthy, and that their students remain safe and healthy themselves.

There are not positive cases of COVID-19 among students at this time.

Elementary students will have packets sent home with their work. Smith says teachers will have instructions on their expectations and communication during the virtual period. He says parents can reach out via email to teachers if they have any questions.

Middle and High School students will use Google classroom and/or packets for distance learning. Smith says communication during distance learning will be through email and Google classroom. He says parents or students that experience issues during this time can email Mr. Werts at jerrywerts@copan.k12.ok.us, or Smith himself at csmith@copan.k12.ok.us.

All extracurricular activities will continue. However, Smith says the Veterans Day program has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 9:30 a.m.

Meals will be available for pickup at the cafeteria Thursday and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The hope is to return students and staff to school on Tuesday, Nov. 16.