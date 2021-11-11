News
Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 8:00 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 8:01 AM
Big Brothers/Big Sisters End the Wait Campaign Continues
Tom Davis
Big Brothers/Big Sisters were spotlighted Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.
Area Director Chalene Dew joined us on the air to talk about the "End the Wait" campaign which is a campaign to recruit Big Brothers, Bis Sisters and Big Couples.
Charlene Dew says there are 18 youth [13 boys, 5 girls] that are each waiting on a "Big" (mentor). Dew says the greatest need is for men and couples to match with boys.
To be a mentor, apply online www.bigoklahoma.org. For other ways to help, contact Charlene Dew, Area Director 918-213-4524 or at charlene.dew@bbbsok.org.
