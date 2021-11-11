Posted: Nov 11, 2021 9:43 AMUpdated: Nov 11, 2021 12:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers reach out to thank local heroes on Veterans Day.

As part of their Veterans Day efforts, Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers gave gift bags to every veteran in Assisted Living Centers in our communities.

Veterans Outreach Coordinator Treva Majors says they went to several locations to honor our veterans. She says they went to Forrest Manor in Dewey, Bartlesville Assisted Living, Bartlesville Health and Rehab Community, Heritage Villa, Brookdale North, Brookdale South, and Tallgrass Estates.

Majors says she attended the Veterans Day Celebration at Medicalodges Dewey on Thursday. She says she was honored to be there and see them face-to-face for the first time in a couple years.

"Challenge Coins" were given to 18 veterans living at Tallgrass Estates. Majors says they also sent out Chick-fil-a sandwhich cards to every veteran on their list.

Then there is the Veterans Care Closet. Majors says Veterans Care Closet started with a $3,000 Grant from the Walmart Distribution Center in Dec. 2020. She says the care closet has been used primarily for veterans living in Assisted Living Centers. The Veterans Food Pantry also started thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Bartlesville Elks Lodge #1060.

Funds are distributed in the form of Homeland and Walmart gift cards. Majors says 90-percent of the funds are given out through the DAV in Dewey. She notes that they do not have room for a traditional food pantry.

Assisted Living veterans usually receive monthly snack bags, holiday cards, letters, gifts, birthday cards, birthday cookies, and birthday candy. Majors says they are always accepting items such as nice razors, after shave, small hand lotions, chap stick, and snack foods. She says there are two drop-off locations if you wish to give:

Tallgrass Motors 341 NE Washington Blvd. Bartlesville Ok 74006

Bartlesville Public Library 600 S Johnstone Ave. Bartlesville OK 74003

There are several ways you can reach Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers if you wish to help with care packages or get involved. You can visit bvlbluestars.org, or visit their Facebook page. Blue Star Mothers can be reached via phone at 918.337.2213, or email at bluestarmothersok19@gmail.com.

Lastly, Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers can be reached through the postal system. Their address is listed below:

Blue Star Mothers OK 19

P O Box 1611

Bartlesville Ok 74005

Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers will also be featured in Saturday's Veterans Day parade in downtown Bartlesville. More on the parade can be found here.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers