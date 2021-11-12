Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 3:03 PM

Wash. Co. Commissioners to Meet on Monday

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider approving American Rescue and Recovery projects on top of other items in their next meeting.

The Commissioners may approve a reimbursement request from Washington County Emergency Management for an emergency management performance grant for a special training project as well. The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Bids for six month road materials will be opened at 10:00 a.m.

The Commissioners may enter into executive session at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Melissa Mayes, a salaried public officer at WCEM.


