Posted: Nov 12, 2021 3:03 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider approving American Rescue and Recovery projects on top of other items in their next meeting.

The Commissioners may approve a reimbursement request from Washington County Emergency Management for an emergency management performance grant for a special training project as well. The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

Bids for six month road materials will be opened at 10:00 a.m.

The Commissioners may enter into executive session at 11:00 a.m. to discuss the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining or resignation of Melissa Mayes, a salaried public officer at WCEM.