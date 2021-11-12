Posted: Nov 12, 2021 5:43 PMUpdated: Nov 12, 2021 5:52 PM

Tom Davis

Despite the State of Oklahoma filing a lawsuit Friday to block Ascension Healthcare from carrying out its plan to fire employees who have been denied religious exemptions from its nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate, some workers at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips ended the day without a job--some were terminated and others left voluntarily.

We continue to seek clarification on the issue as to whether some employees were fired for non-compliance over the vaccine mandate or whether some or all workers who had not taken the vaccine were placed on unpaid leave until January 4, 2022 or until they got the shot. We are expecting comments from Ascention St. John Jane Phillips very soon.

One RN told us at the prayer service promoted by the Washington County Freedom Advocates in the hospital's public parking lot that today was her last day . The nurse, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was not going to out an unapproved shot into her body, She said she will soon turn 65 and will retire, but not by choice.

A pair of home health care workers told us they face suspension . They said they were told that they can work with patients at their homes, but they cannot come into the hopsital buildings without a vaccine.

Attorney General John O'Connor said the lawsuit he filed is a move to protect Oklahoma's faithful frontline healthcare heroes from religious discrimination. O'Connor says Ascension was virtually denying most if not all of requests for exemptions based upon sincerely held religious beliefs. He says they cannot tolerate discrimination on the basis of religion; he says they do not want over 100 employees to lose their jobs.

This past summer, Ascension mandated that all of its healthcare workers receive a COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 12 or be fired. Attorney General O'Connor said Ascension planned to fire employees who have not been granted a religious exemption by Nov. 12.

The exact number of workers and doctors adversely impacted by the move is not known at this time.

Pastor Dr. Rod MacIlvaine Shares a Passage from the Book of Revelation to the Crowd: