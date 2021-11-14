Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Local News

Posted: Nov 14, 2021 8:35 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2021 12:52 PM

Bartlesville's Got Talent: And the Winner Is.......

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis
It was a fun evening filled with Bartlesville’s own local talent in a thrilling competition to raise money for the Lowe Family Young Scholars, Pack the Backpacks.
 
Each attendee received 5 votes at event registration and could purchase additional votes for $1.00 each, before, during and after the show. 
 
Contestants were selected this spring through an audition process and now, they are ready to put on the show!
 
Emcee Chris Batchelder Announces the Winners:
 
 
 
First Place: Mikala and Gianna Curless
 
Second Place: Bill Fisher
 
Third Place: Scott Taylor
 
People's Choice: Evan Mitchell and Abigail Bollenbach
 
 
Contestants
 
Rosie Swindell and Maria Gus
 
Dean Warner
 
Indicator Duo
 
Michael Harp
 
Larry Williams

« Back to News