Posted: Nov 14, 2021 8:35 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2021 12:52 PM
Bartlesville's Got Talent: And the Winner Is.......
Tom Davis
It was a fun evening filled with Bartlesville’s own local talent in a thrilling competition to raise money for the Lowe Family Young Scholars, Pack the Backpacks.
Each attendee received 5 votes at event registration and could purchase additional votes for $1.00 each, before, during and after the show.
Contestants were selected this spring through an audition process and now, they are ready to put on the show!
Emcee Chris Batchelder Announces the Winners:
First Place: Mikala and Gianna Curless
Second Place: Bill Fisher
Third Place: Scott Taylor
People's Choice: Evan Mitchell and Abigail Bollenbach
Contestants
Rosie Swindell and Maria Gus
Dean Warner
Indicator Duo
Michael Harp
Larry Williams
