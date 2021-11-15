Posted: Nov 15, 2021 9:10 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 9:10 AM

Tom Davis

The 2021 Miles for Mammogram 5K/2K breast cancer fundraising race was one for the record books.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION , Family HealthCare Clinic Executive Director Molly Collins said this year's race raised over $50,000.

Collins said the The Miles for Mammograms race provides yearly funding for Family HealthCare Clinic’s free mammogram program. The clinic provides coupons for free mammograms and diagnostic services to uninsured men and women in Washington, Osage, and Nowata counties.

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $7,000 contribution to Family HealthCare Clinic. The funds from the Arvest Foundation will be used for new medical equipment and technology upgrades. Specifically, Family HealthCare Clinic will be able to purchase a new blood pressure monitor and point of care A1C analyzer for use in the clinic. In addition, new computer monitors and new central processing units will be purchased for staff use.

"The Arvest Foundation grant will allow the provider and nurse to make health decisions in real-time, which will increase the health outcomes of our patients tremendously,” Collins said. “In addition, having up-to-date technology to run the charting system will ensure seamless care for our patients. We feel truly blessed by the grant and the impact it will have on patient care."

Family HealthCare Clinic provides quality, affordable health care and health education to individuals of all ages, regardless of medical insurance. Family HealthCare Clinic and its respected, professional staff collaborative with other local organizations to ensure a healthier community.