Posted: Nov 15, 2021 9:32 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 9:32 AM

Garrett Giles

Agape Mission is one step closer to a new building generator thanks to a $7,500 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

Arvest sales manager Whitney Watson and loan manager David Nickel presented the check to Sherri Smith, executive director of Agape Mission.

“It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Agape Mission,” said Nickel. “Agape works daily to ensure those in need living in our community are fed.”

With the mission of feeding the hungry, the hurting and the homeless in the Washington County area with dignity and love, Agape Mission was founded in 2000 to serve hot meals to community members in need.

The funds from the donation will go toward the goal of a new building generator for Agape to use in the event power goes out, to prevent food loss and to continue to feed those in need. Agape currently provides 3,000 to 4,000 meals per month.

“Thank you to the Arvest Foundation,” said Smith. “With this donation, we begin our campaign to raise a total of $89,000 for a total building generator. With this generator, Agape will be able to continue to feed the hungry during a power outage, storm or natural disaster.”

In addition to hot meals served onsite, Agape also has its Food-for-Kids program to provide a sack of food to students to have on the weekends when kids might not have access to the food normally received as part of the free and reduced meal program at school.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.