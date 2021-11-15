Posted: Nov 15, 2021 10:17 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County submits three more projects for American Rescue and Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says one of the projects includes portable laptops and work stations for the Sheriff's Office. Cox says there are several laptops and docking stations in the project proposal. He says it would cost approximately $90,000.

Another network infrastructure project that was approved includes the purchase of Aruba switches. Cox says this will support all of Washington County's office infrastructure. He says this is estimated to cost $191,000.

The last project is the installation and programming for the new phone system in Washington County's courthouse and administration building in downtown Bartlesville, which is estimated to cost $4,900.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved these three projects on Monday morning.

The Commissioners approved several projects at the beginning of October, which brings the total project count to 10. Cox says the previous projects that were approved by the Commissioners have fallen below their initially projected costs. He says they are setting a go trend heading towards the approval of the three additional projects.

Cox added that the projects that were approved on Monday will pull the previously approved infrastructure items together for Washington County. He says the other projects wouldn't work as they should without the additional project that were approved by the Commissioners.

