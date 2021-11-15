Posted: Nov 15, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2021 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man had charges brought forward after an investigation by the state attorney general. Matthew Randell was charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a minor child and exhibiting obscene material to a child. The defendant was arraigned in Washington County court on Monday.

According to court documents, Randell made comments that were sexual in nature towards what he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Randell sent the victim inappropriate online messages from a span between January and April of this year. The 36-year-old defendant also sent pictures and videos of himself to what he believed was a minor child.

Randell first appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday when a $100,000 bond was set. He will next appear in court on December 3 . The defendant remains in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.