Posted: Nov 16, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church invites you to grab a free bag of food for you or someone you know when they hold a drive-thru grocery giveaway on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The goal is show the love, joy and peace of Jesus Christ to the least, last and lost in our community.

Spirit Church is located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville. All are welcome.