Posted: Nov 16, 2021 12:19 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2021 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

A Country Corner Volunteer Fire Department ambulance was involved in a serious crash on Saturday night in Osage County. Following the crash, they now only have one serviceable ambulance and that is their backup vehicle from nearly 20 years ago. In light of what happened, a representative from the department told the Board of Osage County Commissioners that they are in need of help.

The Board said they were willing to help in any way possible, so they will be back at a future meeting to come to some sort of resolution.

The driver of the other vehicle in Saturday night's collision was pronounced dead at the scene. Emily Scott, a 21-year old female from Sperry, crossed the center line and struck the ambulance head on. Two of the three people riding in the ambulance were taken to the hospital and admitted in fair condition. The other passenger wasn't injured.