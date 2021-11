Posted: Nov 17, 2021 7:15 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 7:15 AM

Garrett Giles

Hope Clinic will have flu shots available on Thursday night.

The flu shot event at Hope Clinic, 101 Sooner Road in Bartlesville, will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. No appointment is needed to be inoculated.

Hope Clinic also notes that it will be closed next week for Thanksgiving.