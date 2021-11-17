Posted: Nov 17, 2021 7:21 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 7:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Christmas ornaments are being sold to help the Salvation Army of Bartlesville.

As part of its Christmas fundraising this year, the Salvation Army is selling Bartlesville Christmas ornaments. The ornaments are homemade in Bartlesville and all proceeds go to support the programs and services of the Salvation Army of Bartlesville.

The decorations cost $15 each. If interested in purchasing an ornament, call 918.336.6454.