News
Oklahoma
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 10:38 AM
Memo: Ascension Health Care to Stop Unpaid Suspensions
Tom Davis
Oklahoma Attorney General, John O'Connor, is issuing an order against Ascension Health Care over it's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
O'Connor issued a cease and desist order claiming Ascension is violating a temporary restraining order that was approved by a federal judge Friday evening regarding Ascension's COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees.
According to the A.G., the company has put employees on unpaid suspension for non-compliance, which is in violation of the restraining order.
Ascension St. John just issued theis memo to all workers, including those who have been suspended:
« Back to News