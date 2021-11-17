Posted: Nov 17, 2021 9:08 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Attorney General, John O'Connor, is issuing an order against Ascension Health Care over it's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

O'Connor issued a cease and desist order claiming Ascension is violating a temporary restraining order that was approved by a federal judge Friday evening regarding Ascension's COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees.

According to the A.G., the company has put employees on unpaid suspension for non-compliance, which is in violation of the restraining order.