Posted: Nov 17, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) unanimously agrees to lease space to Versa Integrity.

BDA's Jared Patton says they are leasing 15,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Westside Manufacturing Center tower to Versa Integrity. He says Versa will receive an additional 800 square feet of industrial space that will be used for a machine shop.

Patton says the lease will start on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and would run at a rate of $3,750 per month for three years. He says Versa would pay zero base rent, covering the operating expenses only. That will escalate each year to help the BDA cover the rising cost of utilities.

Versa Integrity is moving into the space shortly after Apple, Inc. moved out. BDA Board Members were delighted to see a business move into the space after movie producer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" no longer had a need for the building. Apple Inc. had utilized the facility for a little over a year.

