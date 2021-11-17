Posted: Nov 17, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 9:41 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday approved the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation to handle donations to the district on their behalf under Oklahoma Senate Bill 1080.

The Equal Opportunity Scholarship program provides tax credits to donors who voluntarily donate funds to support education. The grants can be used by private schools to support low-income families and by public schools for innovation or classroom support.