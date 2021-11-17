Posted: Nov 17, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Keeco, LLC sees its lease in the former Springs Global facility renewed.

The Bartlesville Development Authority (BDA) unanimously approved to renew its lease agreement with Keeco, LLC, on Wednesday morning. Keeco, LLC will pay $177,344.46 per year for three years starting Wednesday, July 6, 2022, for 50,000 square feet in warehouse space.

BDA President David Wood says the original lease included five, three-year extension opportunities. Wood says Keeco, LLC would like to use one of those opportunities. He says Keeco, LLC requested to keep paying what they are currently paying, which was $3.55 per foot.

Wood says Keeco, LLC has been a great tenant to work with. He says they want to see Keeco continue to be successful in Bartlesville. The company is located at 1560 Industrial Boulevard in Bartlesville.