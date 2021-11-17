Posted: Nov 17, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 10:41 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville has announced its Employee of the Month for November. City Manager Mike Bailey presented the award to Street Department Maintenance Worker Judd Ernest earlier this week.

Ernest was nominated for the award by Water Utilities Supervisor James Cutler, who had this to say on his hard work:

“Judd Volunteered to help teach three guys from the Water Department and two guys from the Wastewater Department the walk-around portion of the Commercial Driver’s License test because they were having difficulties learning it. With Judd’s help and dedication to the City, all five guys past the CDL test.”

Ernest received a $25 voucher to Price’s Meat Market, along with $25 worth of Chamber bucks and eight hours of special vacation pay.

(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)