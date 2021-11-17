Posted: Nov 17, 2021 7:30 PMUpdated: Nov 17, 2021 7:34 PM

Tom Davis

About 500 people attended a free presentation on COVID-19 early treatments and vaccine efficacy and your consitutional rights when it comes to medical treatment at Memorial Hall in Independence, Kansas Wednesday night.

The event was presented by Kansans for Health Freedom as information only and with respect to each person's indiviual choice. Assisting with bringing Dr. Peter McCullough and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to Independence was Rick Whitson with Montgomery County Emergency Management and Dr. Michael Bush who has a practice in Bartlesville.

Kris Kobach identified the flaws in the OSHA COVID-19 vaccine federal mandates

