Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:09 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 9:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Thanksgiving is days away and the Bartlesville Police Department wants you to have a safe holiday.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings offers holiday safety tips ahead of the family fun and festivities. Hastings says you should expect road travel to be up this year since people were cooped up at home in 2020. He says you should give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. He says being patient and courtesy goes a long way, too.

You might let your neighbors know that you're going to be away from home if you're traveling for Thanksgiving. Capt. Hastings says you can exchange cell phone numbers with your neighbor so they can contact you if they see any issues with your estate. He says you can leave lights on around the house and a car in the drive way to give the impression that you're still at home as well.

Capt. Hastings says most residential burglaries occur during the day. He says it is essential to be in contact with people to keep an eye on things when you're away. You can always call the police if there is any bizarre activity in the neighborhood.

If you are out shopping, Capt. Hastings suggests that you do not leave valuables in your car. Hastings says thieves are just as busy as you are during the holidays. He says being alert to who is around you can go a long way in being safe.

Another way to keep yourself safe while shopping, especially during Black Friday, is to shop with a friend or loved one. Capt. Hastings says you should know what you're getting into, and realize that there will be a ton of people and long lines. He asks everyone to stay in the holiday spirit.

Capt. Hastings says they will have extra patrol units on duty at major shopping centers in Bartlesville on Black Friday. He says their intent is to be visible, be present, and to deter crime.

Keeping the peace at home can be tricky during the holidays. Capt. Hastings says they do respond to disturbance and fights-in-progress over Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hastings says you can take time out from family if personalities start to clash in the house by getting out and seeing the town or going for a walk. He says it is probably best to drink in moderation if you're going to be drinking alcohol, too.

Capt. Hastings says they are there if you need them this holiday, but they hope you have a safe and joyous Thanksgiving.