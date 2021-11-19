Posted: Nov 19, 2021 9:32 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 9:51 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County families in need receive Thanksgiving baskets.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) has delivered 15 Thanksgiving baskets to local families. Lieutenant Ryan Bevard says they delivered the baskets full of goodies on Thursday and Friday. He says giving back is the best, and the WCSO is thankful for the community's generous support.

Pictured is WCSO's Special Response Team ready to deliver food baskets.

Lt. Bevard says local businesses and individual donors help to make this process possible each and every year. He says events such as the Cops and Rodders Car Show the WCSO puts on every year helps with funding for the initiative, too.

The WCSO will now look ahead to their Christmas giving.

Lt. Bevard says they will go Christmas shopping with local kiddos on Thursday, Dec. 2. He says the kids will come to the Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Dec. 16, for a Christmas party.

The WCSO is helping 96 children for Christmas.