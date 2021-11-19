Posted: Nov 19, 2021 11:26 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 11:26 AM

Ty Loftis

Members of the Osage Nation have through Wednesday, December 15th to enroll for Osage Health Open Enrollment. This is open to all ages and with signup, you get a free prescription savings discount card.

All members who register to renew their Limited Health Benefit Plan will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card. A winner will be chosen the week of the enrollment period. For more information, visit the Osage Nation website.