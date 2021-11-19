News
Osage Nation
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 11:26 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 11:26 AM
Enrollment Period Open for Osage Nation Members
Ty Loftis
Members of the Osage Nation have through Wednesday, December 15th to enroll for Osage Health Open Enrollment. This is open to all ages and with signup, you get a free prescription savings discount card.
All members who register to renew their Limited Health Benefit Plan will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card. A winner will be chosen the week of the enrollment period. For more information, visit the Osage Nation website.
