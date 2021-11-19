Posted: Nov 19, 2021 12:57 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Enjoy free admission to either the Frank Phillips Home in Bartlesville or Woolaroc in Osage County in celebration of Frank Phillips' 148 Birthday.

Kevin Hoch, the CEO of the Frank Phillips Foundation, says there is a catch. Hoch says you must bring a canned good to either location on Wednesday, Nov. 24, for free admittance. He says they will donate the canned goods to the Lighthouse Outreach Center at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Only one can is needed per person.

You are welcome to join if you bring the canned goods next week.

