Posted: Nov 19, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2021 2:53 PM

Max Gross

A man accused of sexually assaulting an autistic boy has waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Dylan Durrence appeared at the Washington County Courthouse earlier this week for his date on the preliminary hearing docket.

Durrence is being represented by attorney Linda Branstetter. The court accepted the waiver from the defense and bound Durrence over for trial. The defendant is slated for a formal arraignment on December 22. This would be the first time that Durrence could enter a plea.

He is currently facing five felony counts. The victim disclosed that Durrence had touched him inappropriately and tried to engage him in sexual activity on multiple occasions. Durrence later admitted to these actions during a forensic interview with police.

He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. Co-defendant Mary Lee is set for formal arraignment on December 22 as well. She is facing one felony count of enabling child sexual abuse. Her bond remains set at $250,000.