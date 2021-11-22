Posted: Nov 22, 2021 2:46 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2021 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

A man was booked into the Washington County Jail early Monday morning after being charged with driving with a suspended license, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, carrying contraband into jail and destroying evidence.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Austin Riley was pulled over at 5th and Santa Fe Ave. for failing to stop at a stop sign. When learning that Riley’s license was suspended, officers placed him under arrest. When searching Riley, officers found two large wads of cash totaling around $1,600. It was later counted and totaled just over $3,800. The cash was then placed into evidence.

When in the search room at the jail, Riley flushed the toilet with a bag of what officers believed to be methamphetamine. Officers believed the bag to be the size of a brick and that it was over half full.

Bond in this case was set at $2,000 and Riley is due back in court on Thursday, December 8th at 1:30 p.m.