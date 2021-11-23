News
Bartlesville Fire Dept: Gas Line Fire Suppressed in 300 Block of SE Avondale
What was first reported as a house fire on Bartlesville's east side turned out to be something unusual and potentialy far more dangerous.
Around 5am, units from the Bartlesville Fire Department arrived in the 300 block of SE Avondale.
Upon arrival, Captain Jim Sculley said the found flames coming from a fire meter. Crews were able to suppress the fire with water and a firefighter was able to shut off the gas at the valve.
No injuries were reported.
