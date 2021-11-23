Posted: Nov 23, 2021 8:02 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Ryan & Ryan is a dynamic father-son piano duo that draws classical and contemporary music to create enthralling concert experiences.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mikal Curless and Donald Ryan of the duo talked about how Donald and Barron Ryan combine their talents to create a dazzling blend of old and new schools proving to be a hit with audiences of all generations. The pair emphasizes education and understands how to use music as a motivational tool for students.

“We are thrilled to have Ryan and Ryan be a part of #GivingTuesday and back in Bartlesville again”, said Chairman of the Board, Mary Lynn Mihm. “OKM is proud to be partnering with Ryan & Ryan on this special day showcasing non-profits and is very excited to hear the debut of a wonderful new album”, said Mihm.

OKM invites its Patron’s to join us for a very special exclusive holiday concert. A pre-concert party will feature Champagne & Canapés and Cookies & Cocoa.

#GivingTuesday began in 2012 as an initiative of New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation to encourage acts of generosity during the holidays. #GivingTuesday is a rallying cry across 70 countries to donate to your favorite cause.