Posted: Nov 23, 2021 9:37 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 11:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Razia (Raja) International School for Women will benefit from funds raised by students from Bartlesville High School (BHS).

The Interact Club of Rotary at BHS raised just over $1,300 for the Razia International School for Women. The money they raised will allow three women to attend school in Afghanistan.

To celebrate this achievement, the Interact Club held an assembly on Friday and shaved the head of Trey Cabler (pictured below), a teacher at Bartlesville High School. Cabler says he is proud of Bartlesville's students.

The Interact Club also gave up some of their Thanksgiving Break on Monday to raise funds and gather items for a fellow student and his family who lost everything in a house fire recently. You can read more on that story here.

To learn more at Razia's Ray of Hope, click here.