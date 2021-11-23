Posted: Nov 23, 2021 9:46 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 9:46 AM

Ty Loftis

Those wishing to run for the Ward One and Ward Three Council Seat for the City of Pawhuska can file a declaration of candidacy on Monday, December 6th. Anderson, Avant, Barnsdall, Bowring, Hominy, McCord, Osage Hills, Pawhuska, Prue, Shidler, Woodland and Wynona all have open school board seats as well.

Those wishing to run for one of the open seats can file at the Osage County Election Board Office in Pawhuska from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on that Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, February 8th and a run-off election would be held Tuesday, April 5th. For questions, contact the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.