Posted: Nov 23, 2021 9:50 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2021 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army of Bartlesville is serving up a meal and all are invited.

Captain Ian Carr with the Salvation Army of Bartlesville says they will host their Community Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Citadel, 101 N. Bucy Avenue. Carr says all are welcome. He says they usually pack the gym full of turkey, potatoes, cakes, pies, and much more.

Capt. Carr says they offered this meal in drive-thru style in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. He says they will offer the meal this year both in-person and through a drive-thru.

The drive-thru options will be available for those that still do not feel comfortable in crowds. Capt. Carr says they will have distant tables inside for those that want to come in and enjoy the great meal, too.

The turkey is usually cooked by Dink's. Capt. Carr says those who wish to volunteer to help serve the meal can call the Salvation Army at 918.336.6454 and ask for Veronica.

Pictured is the Salvation Army of Bartlesville's 2019 Community Thanksgiving meal.